SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) – SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Callaway Golf in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ELY. Compass Point set a $21.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

Shares of ELY stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 58,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,018. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 56,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,026,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 8,119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 48,714 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard H. Arnett sold 13,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $262,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Callaway Golf announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.