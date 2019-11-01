SunTrust Banks Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fox Factory in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will earn $2.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.60. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FOXF. ValuEngine downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of FOXF traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,347. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $52.15 and a 1-year high of $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $211.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $34,579.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,526.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total value of $338,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,821.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,451 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,869 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1,594.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,431,000 after acquiring an additional 489,856 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,317,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,496,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,434,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,300,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

