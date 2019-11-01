SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPWR traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $8.76. 9,179,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,602. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.25. SunPower has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $16.04.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Group assumed coverage on SunPower in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cfra downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

In related news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 90,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $1,211,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,240.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 60,953 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $861,875.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,930.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 159,131 shares of company stock worth $2,192,674 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

