SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Northland Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 349.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SNDE. SunTrust Banks downgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Shares of SNDE stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.89. 1,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,900. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

