Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Up 8.0% in October

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,100 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ WISA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.89. 329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,265. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $5.40.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,607.43% and a negative return on equity of 675.88%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on WISA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $3.00 price target on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems.

