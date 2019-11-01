Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker updated its Q4 guidance to $2.43 to $2.48 EPS.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $216.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.85. Stryker has a one year low of $144.75 and a one year high of $223.45.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 28,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $6,339,629.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.84, for a total transaction of $713,246.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,223 shares of company stock valued at $14,862,378. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. BTIG Research set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.90.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.