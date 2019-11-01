Strs Ohio Sells 600 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in 1st Source by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 805,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in 1st Source by 11.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,812,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in 1st Source by 3.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in 1st Source by 3.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 202,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 1st Source during the second quarter worth $4,366,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Afleck-Graves bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.34 per share, with a total value of $88,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. 1st Source Co. has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $51.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $82.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 34.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRCE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

