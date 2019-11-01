Strs Ohio Has $730,000 Holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the second quarter worth $18,440,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 22.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,704,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,900,000 after purchasing an additional 689,440 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 812,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,331,000 after purchasing an additional 406,195 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 316.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 485,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 369,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,509,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,402,000 after purchasing an additional 182,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

CIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

NYSE CIM opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.58.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $141.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.47%.

About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

