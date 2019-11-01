Strs Ohio Has $658,000 Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETH. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1,314.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 804.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 53.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 24.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.82.

NYSE:ETH opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $524.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $28,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,077.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.