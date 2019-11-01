Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 72.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 74.4% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.64. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $42.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 78,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $3,135,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,975.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,725. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.