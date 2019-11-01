Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48, Fidelity Earnings reports. Store Capital had a net margin of 36.14% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Store Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Store Capital updated its FY19 guidance to $1.96-1.97 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.05-2.09 EPS.

Shares of STOR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,030. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Store Capital has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $40.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Store Capital’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

In other Store Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $72,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,721.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James set a $39.00 target price on shares of Store Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Store Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Store Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Store Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Store Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

