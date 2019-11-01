Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Invests $755,000 in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PPL by 36.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,914,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,518,000 after buying an additional 4,523,594 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,143,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PPL by 102.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,170,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,378 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 1,369.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,843,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,855,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,115 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PPL. Macquarie raised shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

In related news, CEO William H. Spence sold 215,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $7,095,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 21,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $679,300.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,206.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $33.50. 73,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,423,289. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.