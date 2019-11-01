Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 63.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 16,481 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 76,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.56.

CHKP stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.82. The stock had a trading volume of 15,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.24.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $490.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.94 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 40.05%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

