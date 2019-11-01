Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Antero Midstream Call Options (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 8,137 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,091% compared to the typical volume of 255 call options.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $104,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,626.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 2,855,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $19,448,324.88. Corporate insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AM. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 2.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 317,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at $74,000. 54.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 32.31% and a positive return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 544.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.13%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 372.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays set a $8.00 price target on shares of Antero Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

