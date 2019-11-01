Stifel Nicolaus Raises Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $229.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $211.00 to $229.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VRTX. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $5.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.94. 3,010,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,557. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.96. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $151.80 and a one year high of $202.94. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 64.13% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pharmaceutical company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.27, for a total value of $738,818.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,880.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $608,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,618 shares of company stock valued at $34,138,530 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14,936.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,554,000 after buying an additional 532,371 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,555,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,826,000 after buying an additional 477,100 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,521,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,238,000 after buying an additional 335,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

