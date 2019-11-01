Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $235.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Paycom Software from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.00.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $211.53 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $107.46 and a 1-year high of $259.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.45 and a 200-day moving average of $220.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.03, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 248.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 684.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $2,936,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 61.8% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 13,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

