Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Issues Earnings Results

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SF traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.12. 9,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.53. Stifel Financial has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $61.94. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

In other news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $593,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,969.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $82,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,117.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,327. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Further Reading: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.