Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) Director Glenn C. Christenson Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) Director Glenn C. Christenson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $608,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.05 million, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.54. Stewart Information Services Corp has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,353,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,043,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,236,000 after purchasing an additional 48,285 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,710,000 after purchasing an additional 99,746 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 69,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

