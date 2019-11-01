Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,374 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 265.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 186,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 135,723 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 165.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 175,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 109,006 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 748.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 67,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 59,845 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,616,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 419,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after buying an additional 52,192 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SJNK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 60,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,485. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04.

