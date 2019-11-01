Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.87. 5,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,203. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $129.51 and a 52-week high of $171.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.61 and its 200-day moving average is $165.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

