Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 13.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,423 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 571.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $163,166,000 after buying an additional 994,529 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,823,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $254,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,071,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,185,709. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.06. The firm has a market cap of $234.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

