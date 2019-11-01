Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,935 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,754,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 852.4% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 154,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.50. 209,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,041,451. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.00. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $129.46.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

