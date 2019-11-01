Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,578 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 406.7% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $38,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. purchased 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $381.00 to $364.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.77.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $380.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,717. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $241.18 and a 12-month high of $399.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

