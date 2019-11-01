Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 284.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,006 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000.

GDX stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,632,965. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.54. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $30.96.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

