Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3-3.335 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.37 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.64. The stock had a trading volume of 995,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,228. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.64. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $833.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.21 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Stericycle from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Stericycle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Stericycle from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.80.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $332,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,358.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

