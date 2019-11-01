Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) Shares Up 7%

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML)’s stock price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.70, 462,176 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 619,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STML. BidaskClub raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $436.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stemline Therapeutics Inc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stemline Therapeutics news, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 35,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $515,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STML. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 514,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 177,645 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STML)

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

