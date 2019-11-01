Stefan Borgas Acquires 2,700 Shares of RHI Magnesita NV (LON:RHIM) Stock

RHI Magnesita NV (LON:RHIM) insider Stefan Borgas acquired 2,700 shares of RHI Magnesita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,452 ($45.11) per share, with a total value of £93,204 ($121,787.53).

Shares of LON RHIM opened at GBX 3,478 ($45.45) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.45. RHI Magnesita NV has a twelve month low of GBX 3,134.04 ($40.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,020 ($65.60). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,868.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,451.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a €0.50 ($0.58) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RHIM. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 5,740 ($75.00) to GBX 5,700 ($74.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 7,000 ($91.47) to GBX 5,900 ($77.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.47) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) price objective (down previously from GBX 6,040 ($78.92)) on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,630 ($73.57).

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

