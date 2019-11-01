State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 20,000 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $60,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,656.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 161,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,361,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,435,003. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.98. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $71.08 and a one year high of $95.49.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.