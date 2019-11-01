State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 190,227 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,227 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Medtronic worth $96,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 393.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 904.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

In related news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $2,303,401.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,484,259.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $8,893,530.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,962.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,302 shares of company stock worth $11,598,173. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,118. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $112.05. The company has a market capitalization of $144.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

