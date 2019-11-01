State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 531,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,387 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $68,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Charter Equity downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.97.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $118.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,025. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $132.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

