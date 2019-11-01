State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $118.20 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,392,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,577 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $118,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,967,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.96.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.84. 1,558,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,053,574. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

