State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 6,217 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $76,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter worth $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter worth $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter worth $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.31.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $113.09. 1,422,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,920. The stock has a market cap of $107.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $132.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.92.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

In related news, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 4,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.38 per share, with a total value of $500,173.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,059,553.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $21,660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and have sold 433,452 shares valued at $49,912,925. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

