State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 94,500 Shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 270.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $668,000. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 93.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 25,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 6.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Laurence M. Downes sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,250,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NJR opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.37.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.32). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $434.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut New Jersey Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Guggenheim raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

