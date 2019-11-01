State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $6.04 Million Investment in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 226,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.17% of First Hawaiian at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. First Hawaiian Inc has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average of $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

