State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $6.38 Million Position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 321,100 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,872,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,917,000 after buying an additional 39,797 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 21.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,796,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,149,000 after buying an additional 321,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,166,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,001,000 after buying an additional 38,049 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 244.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,919,000 after buying an additional 827,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 94.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,154,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,441,000 after buying an additional 561,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other HollyFrontier news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 2,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,453.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HFC. ValuEngine upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.37.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

