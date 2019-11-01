State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.71 Million Stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 152,700 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of ON Semiconductor worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 28,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley set a $28.00 price objective on ON Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.27.

In related news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 43,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $812,968.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 700,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,159,463.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $176,416.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,402.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,078 shares of company stock worth $1,399,384. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON opened at $20.40 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.18.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Recommended Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.