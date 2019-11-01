State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.53 Million Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 427,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 226.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LSXMA shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Benchmark started coverage on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $95,891.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Brian J. Wendling sold 14,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $559,084.51.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 8.06%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

