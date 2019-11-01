State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FII. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 1.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 20,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FII. ValuEngine cut Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Federated Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Federated Investors stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.17. Federated Investors Inc has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $35.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average of $32.15.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $340.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.10 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 19.73%. Federated Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.19%.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

