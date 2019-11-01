State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Silgan were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the second quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $30.77 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Silgan had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silgan news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $323,972.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Alden sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $59,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,404.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

