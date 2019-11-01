State of Michigan Retirement System Has $746,000 Holdings in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,900 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Transocean were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 600.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 535.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transocean and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Transocean from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.04.

Shares of RIG opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.81. Transocean LTD has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.64 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 47.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Transocean LTD will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

