Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks updated its FY20 guidance to $3.00-3.05 EPS.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,004,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,281,688. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $58.07 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $961,596.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 102,912 shares of company stock worth $9,861,933. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $93.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.76.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

