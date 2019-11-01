Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,430 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 138,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,634,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $137,045,000 after buying an additional 75,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.76.

SBUX opened at $84.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.29. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $58.07 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.50%.

In other news, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 21,128 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $2,025,330.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,912 shares of company stock worth $9,861,933 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

