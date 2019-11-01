Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

STAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a conviction-buy rating and set a GBX 990 ($12.94) price target (up from GBX 970 ($12.67)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Standard Chartered to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 703.67 ($9.19).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

LON:STAN opened at GBX 695.60 ($9.09) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 673.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 675.86. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of GBX 525.80 ($6.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 742.60 ($9.70). The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.