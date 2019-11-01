Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2019 // Comments off

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

STAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a conviction-buy rating and set a GBX 990 ($12.94) price target (up from GBX 970 ($12.67)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Standard Chartered to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 703.67 ($9.19).

LON:STAN opened at GBX 695.60 ($9.09) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 673.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 675.86. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of GBX 525.80 ($6.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 742.60 ($9.70). The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.