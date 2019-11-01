Stabilus (ETR:STM) Trading Down 0.3%

Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €51.20 ($59.53) and last traded at €51.95 ($60.41), approximately 28,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €52.10 ($60.58).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STM shares. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stabilus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €53.88 ($62.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €43.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 13.80.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

