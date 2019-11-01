STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Announces Earnings Results

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $39.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million.

NASDAQ:STAA traded up $4.85 on Thursday, reaching $32.78. 1,660,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,562. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.07 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $51.30.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.