Spirent Communications’ (SPT) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Spirent Communications to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 205 ($2.68) in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 177.33 ($2.32).

Shares of SPT opened at GBX 198.80 ($2.60) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110.80 ($1.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 209.50 ($2.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 199.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 170.32.

In other news, insider Paula Bell sold 123,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59), for a total value of £243,900.36 ($318,699.02).

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

