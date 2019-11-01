SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,655,000. ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $360.42. The company had a trading volume of 56,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,179. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $284.45 and a 1-year high of $362.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.85.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $1.3726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

