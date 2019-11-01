SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) is Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,147,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,435 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 8.7% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 1.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $66,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000.

Shares of SPSB opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.98 and a 1 year high of $30.91.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.