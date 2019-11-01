SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Purchased by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 502,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,494 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF makes up 9.2% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF were worth $17,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,679,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,178 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,242,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,317,000 after acquiring an additional 32,378 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 943,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,135,000 after acquiring an additional 413,269 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 1,216.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 490,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 502,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,017,000 after acquiring an additional 46,136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $34.88. 200,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,336. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average is $33.67.

