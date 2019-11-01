SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) Shares Down 0.6%

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $62.25 and last traded at $62.25, approximately 351 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.63.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average of $60.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC owned 6.62% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

